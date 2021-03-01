Dane Neal Talks Chicago Restaurant Week, ‘Top Gear America,’ Food Delivery Drones, and Much More!

Dane kicks off Sunday’s show with the founder of, not only, Indian-Latin fusion restaurant, Vermilion, but the James Beard Foundation Women’s Leadership Program and Let’s Talk Womxn, Dr. Rohini Dey. Together they discuss Chicago Restaurant Week, Vermilion’s reopening, and the growth of Let’s Talk Womxn from 15 restaurateurs to 35 since it’s founding last year.

Dustin Mares of Kitchen United calls in to shed light on his combination ghost kitchen and virtual food hall, Kitchen United Mix. He reveals the various restaurants that are taking part in the carry out food hall, as well as the company’s expansion to other cities. Then, later in the hour, Dane speaks with Ryan Walsh about his company, Valqari, and the plans to start delivering food via drone.

In the 2nd hour, Sunny Anderson of Food Network discusses her show “My Faves vs Your Faves,” a show where people debate their favorite foods in certain categories. She also delves into her new show “Easter Basket Challenge” as well as her love for stale Peeps. Following Sunny Anderson, Jethro Bovingdon calls the studio and elaborates on his time co-hosting “Top Gear America.” He includes a story about a particularly “terrifying, but fun” episode where he drove a vehicle that had extra fuel tanks inside the tires over icy terrain, giving Dane some secondhand nervousness.