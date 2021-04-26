Dane Neal Full Show Sunday 4-25

Dane highlights Chicago food favorites and some new ways fans are enjoying them…Plus some good causes, great events and places worth visiting!
Guests include…Lisa Spaeth, Development Director for the West Suburban Community Pantry…Sam Hot, co-founder of Wild Florida with in car Safari…Joe Buonavolanto with Buona’s groundbreaking Beefless Beef…Lynn Sapp from Rainbow Cone and new location…WGN Radio’s Ben Anderson shares TBM Reunion air show and Veteran event coming up…Lance Avery with amazing new Chicago (Hot Dog) Sauce…Chef Matt McMillan and Coopers Hawk meals for Mothers Day and Richard Blais competition…Chicago Tribune’s writer, Podcaster and personality Louisa Chu…and Sacred’s Lou Bank live from Mexico about the magic of Mezcal.