Dane Neal, on his last night of the week filling in for John Landecker, is joined by Tim Shanley to recap the tailgaiting season after the Bears’ last game. Shortly after, Dane is back to promoting Chicago Restaurant Week and gives two restaurants some time to promote themselves. First, we have Rodolfo Cuadros, Chef at Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, one of the top vegetarian options this year. Then we hear from Michelle Durpetti from Gene & Georgetti, a Chicago classic since 1941. Later on, we hear from Jordan Engerman, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships of Choose Chicago, who is putting the whole restaurant week together! Before the end of the hour, Dane sits down with the cast of the new Night Court.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction