Dane Neal 1/1/21: New Years Day 2021 expectations, predictions and more.

WGN Radio sportscaster Andy Masur joins the Dane Neal in the studio as they talk new years’ resolutions (or lack there of!) and sports prospects.

“Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs chimes in to discuss what’s really happening with Warner Brothers and HBO rumors and what to expect from any upcoming direct home releases and more.

Founder and CEO of Cooper’s Hawk Tim Cooper gives further insight on what to expect from the chain winery virtually in 2021 and how Cooper’s Hawk protected themselves and their employees.

Hush Loudly podcast host Jeri Bingham claims 2021 ‘”the year of the introvert” as she discusses her podcast and navigating a world that prefers extroverts.

Dino Tiberi talks sports expectations and how far away we may be from getting “back to normal” in time for the summer sports.

Dining and Drinking expert of New City Magazine, David Hammond, talks the effects of the pandemic on local restaurants as 2021 pushes us forward.

