Dane Neal, filling in for your regular host John Landecker this evening, is joined by Jeff Lawler, owner of Greja’s Cafe, and Michael Lachowicz, owner of George Trois Group, to promote Chicago Restaurant Week happening over the next few weeks. After the news, Dane and David are joined by Jennifer Jolly joining live CES in Las Vegas. Check out her website Techish for more of her stories!
Dane Neal 01/08/24 – The second hour: Chicago Restaurant Week features and Jennifer Jolly!
