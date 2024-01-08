Dane Neal, filling in for your regular host John Landecker this evening, is joined by David Hammond in the studio to discuss Chicago foods and some Chicago food history. Also joining Dane is Lou Bank, founder of SACRED, to promote all the great charity work they do to help preserve the Ixcatec language. Go and visit the SACRED website and check out ways you can help! After the news break, Jim Bob gives everybody a recap on the Tailgate in Green Bay this weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction