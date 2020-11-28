Keeper of the Flame, Max Good, talks to Dane about how at-home barbequing has boomed since the start of quarantine, Jamie Little discusses her new position as a lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports, and Dane learns more about AMC Theatre’s private screening opportunities.
Dane Closes Out the Black Friday Show with Barbeque, NASCAR, and AMC
Keeper of the Flame, Max Good, talks to Dane about how at-home barbequing has boomed since the start of quarantine, Jamie Little discusses her new position as a lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports, and Dane learns more about AMC Theatre’s private screening opportunities.