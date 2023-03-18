Championship wrestling action in Tulsa – photos by Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Legendary wrestler and coach Dan Gable joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio from the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa. Hear as Coach Gable gives his perspective on the upset loss for Spencer Lee and reasons behind it. Hear as Coach Gable talks about his similar experience and using setbacks as positives going forward. Coach Gable shares excitement for the finals, the sport, sold out events and impact of women’s wrestling adding to the popularity. Big events draw attention and Coach Gable gives his take on former President Donald Trump attending and seeing him again since receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. For for information on the finals, results and NCAA Wrestling go to https://www.ncaa.com/sports/wrestling/d1

Dan Gable and young wrestler from Montini Catholic – photo by Dane Neal/WGN Radio