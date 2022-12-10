Wrestling legend Dan Gable

Olympic gold medalist, and 15 time National Championship coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Dan Gable joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Coach Gable talks about the current state of wrestling in America with momentum on the world stage and women’s wrestling gaining popularity all over in both high school and college. Listen as Dan fills us in on the historic event happening in the Iowa City, Coralville area with the UWW World Cup coming to town. The top national teams in the world and two all star teams, all filled with champions will take to the mat this weekend. Coach Gable shares the significance of all these countries, many with political differences, coming together in the name of sport, with a passion for wrestling in common. For more information on the events, schedules, tickets, teams and wrestlers go to https://worldcupiowacity.com/