Dan Gable On Olympic Gold, Making History, Forging the Future and TEAM USA in Tokyo!

Dan Gable 1972 Munich Olympics

Wrestling legend, Gold Medalist and Championship Coach, Dan Gable joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Dan shares his Olympic moments and the impact on his career and the sport. Dan fills us in on this year’s team competing in Tokyo and the challenges of the pandemic as well as internationally on the world stage. Dan talks about the current state of Wrestling, popularity in more places and new ways women are making their mark.

Listen as Dan Gable tells us the story behind being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and how he took his family to the White House to be a part of it all.

Hear as Dan also shares excitement for Gable Craft Beer from Single Speed Brewing in Waterloo Iowa and his signature Brat now available at HyVee stores. All these products and projects support the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Dan Gable museum and Dan shares the ways it is unique among museums and a true destination for Wrestling fans and families.

Dan Gable never stops. Do what you can to try keep up with him at www.DanGable.com and https://nwhof.org/national-wrestling-hall-of-fame-dan-gable-museum

Gable Beer Brats from HyVee and Gable beer at http://www.singlespeedbrewing.com/