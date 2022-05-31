World Wide Technology Raceway owner Curtis Francois joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Curtis shares his journey from racer to the “right guy for the job” in bringing the St Louis area track back to life and now to its place as one of America’s top motorsports destinations. Listen as Curtis shares excitement for his team, fans and communities in both St. Louis and Southern Illinois for the first NASCAR Cup Series race happening soon. Curtis talks about the impact of the track and the Raceway Gives program that puts the facility and its events to work supporting causes and the communities in the area. WWT Raceway is ready with music as the Confluence Festival brings 30 major acts to the weekend and families will have fun, food and so much more to see and experience as the biggest stars of racing roll in. For more information on all the activities happening for the Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend, including events, tickets and more check out https://wwtraceway.com

