Crystal Miller of IU Heath Foundation shares important work, appreciation for partners and excitement for REV

IU Health Foundation President, Crystal Miller joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Crystal shares the hundred year history of partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and working together to this day to make all of Indiana a “healthy” place to be. Listen as Crystal shares the work of the foundation, support for the restaurant community and her own “racing” roots, growing up in North Carolina. Crystal talk about this year’s REV event, favorite restaurants being hilighted and how it all helps when it comes to IU Heath. For more information or to get involved, go to https://iuhealth.org/iu-health-foundation and for all thing REV check out https://revindy.org/
Dane Neal