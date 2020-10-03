Corvettes Cruise for FOOD, FUN and Great Cause with Mariano’s

Dane Neal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greg Bucko from “Chicago Corvettes” and Mariano’s Amanda Puck join Dane to talk about the cool car cruise happening this Saturday. Hear as Greg shares the latest with the club and inspiration for the event and Amanda fills us in on how Mariano’s mobilized to help make it happen. Corvettes will be cruising from Oak Lawn at 10am to Lombard at 12:30 and then Crystal Lake at 3:30 showing off the cars, giving out Hot Wheels for kids and raise funds and awareness for a food pantry at each stop.

You can view all the Corvettes at a safe social distance at all locations. Complimentary tickets are available to reserve via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cruisin-for-a-cause-with-chicago-corvettes-tickets-121389763049

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular