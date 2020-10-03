Corvettes Cruise for FOOD, FUN and Great Cause with Mariano’s

Greg Bucko from “Chicago Corvettes” and Mariano’s Amanda Puck join Dane to talk about the cool car cruise happening this Saturday. Hear as Greg shares the latest with the club and inspiration for the event and Amanda fills us in on how Mariano’s mobilized to help make it happen. Corvettes will be cruising from Oak Lawn at 10am to Lombard at 12:30 and then Crystal Lake at 3:30 showing off the cars, giving out Hot Wheels for kids and raise funds and awareness for a food pantry at each stop.

You can view all the Corvettes at a safe social distance at all locations. Complimentary tickets are available to reserve via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cruisin-for-a-cause-with-chicago-corvettes-tickets-121389763049.