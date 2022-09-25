Claire Koenig from Visit Milwaukee joins Dane Neal recently on WGN Radio. Hear as Claire shares all the ways to enjoy Milwaukee, from food, beer, sports, attractions, festivals and world class art. Milwaukee has alot going on for friends and families to make their way there soon and experience it all including our own Chicago Blackhawks heading north of the border October 2nd. For more information on events and more check out https://www.visitmilwaukee.org/

