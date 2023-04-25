The new Lazy Dog Restaurant now open in Oak Brook

CEO and Founder of Lazy Dog Restaurants Chris Simms joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Chris shares excitement for the new location and new menu for fans even closer to Chicago in Oak Brook. Listen as Chris fills us in on inspiration for dishes, cocktails and the latest with the Beer Club along with ways for our furry family members to get in on all the signature patio action! For more information on the new location, events, menus and more, be sure to check out https://www.lazydogrestaurants.com