Chris Simms Brings Excitement For Food, Families and Mans Best Friends to Lazy Dog.

Tim Crossin of Operation North Pole joins Dane to share the latest effort and event, this time supporting the restaurant community that has been such a big part of thier success. Hear as Tim fills us in on "Operation Let's Get Cookin'" and the inspiration behind what people will experience on March 21st. Listen as Tim gives us the line up of Chefs and personalities that will be part of the first ever 12 hour telethon presented by Operation North Pole. Register to view and tune in to see Chefs like Food Network's Aaron May and Maneet Chauhan plus local news stars like Cory McPherin and Lou Cannelis and many more! Proceeds from the 12 hours of cooking fun and demonstrations will go to support Chicago area restaurants and efforts of "Operation Lets get Cookin" . For more information, to support and see, be sure to check out OperationNorthPole.org and https://www.betterunite.com/LetsGetCookin-operationletsgetcookin