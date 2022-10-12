Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Chris shares excitement for this fully open weekend, welcoming teams from around the world to the hollow for the most prestigious contest in BBQ. Listen as Chris fills us in on the latest efforts and expressions at Jack Daniel’s, including the new ultra-premium 100 proof “Bonded” and other locally available offerings not to miss. For more information on this year’s Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational BBQ and the all the action in Lynchburg with the spirits and distillery, go to https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/bbq

