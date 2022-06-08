CEO of Rock Dove Solutions, developer of the groundbreaking application “In Case of Crisis 365”, Chris Britton joins Dane Neal and Preparedness Matters. Hear how In Case of Crisis can help schools, business and many other organizations to stay connected and ready to respond in the event of a disaster or crisis. Listen as Chris shares examples ranging from active shooter situations to hurricanes and more and ways that some of the world’s leading companies and institutions are utilizing the app to stay connected, communicate and respond. For more information on In Case of Crisis 365 go to https://incaseofcrisis.com/

