Chis Chelios and Jim Bob Morris Talk Tequila & Starting Summer “El Bandido Yankee” Style!

Chicago Blackhawks great Chris Chelios and former NFL player and business leader Jim Bob Morris join Dane Neal to talk tequila during our Summer Kick Off Special. Hear as Jim Bob and Chris share the story of how this new brand was born, ways they persevered during the pandemic and excitement to share the new spirit with the World. Listen as the founders fill us in on places we will see and enjoy El Bandido Yankee this summer and ways to get in on things as they open up with fun at festivals, food events, racing and more! For extra information on the spirit and the best ways to “Break out the Bandido”, check out https://elbandidoyankee.com/
Dane Neal