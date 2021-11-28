Chicago’s own “Dr. BBQ” Ray Lampe talks turkey, tailgates, football, food, and road trips to Florida

Hall of Fame BBQ star Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Ray talks about his Chicago roots and rooting for the Bears at home and at Tailgates this season. Ray shares his role as the “spokesChef” for the National Turkey Federation and ways Turkey can be enjoyed during the holidays and all year long. Ray fill us in on “Turkey Smoke” and the ways Turkey is a bigger part of the competition BBQ events than ever before. Ray shares excitement for his adopted home town of St Petersburg Florida and how it has become a vibrant hub for Floridas food scene and home for his signature restaurant Dr. BBQ’s. For more information on the restaurant and Ray go to https://drbbqs.com/ and to get the latest take on Turkey and BBQ, check out https://turkeysmoke.org/
