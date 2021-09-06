Chicago Chefs Thank and Celebrate Phil Vettel with Food, Friends and Tributes to Career

Longtime and Legendary Food Critic for the Chicago Tribune, Phil Vettel joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Phil shares the food, friends memories and magic of his recent tribute dinner at Piccolo Sogno. Chefs including Paul Kahan, Mindy Segal, Martial Noguier, Tony Priolo, Eric Williams and many more collaborated and celebrated a career bringing the people, places and flavors of Chicago’s food scene to readers for over 30 years. Listen as Phil also fills us in on his backyard grilling plans and his favorite events coming up for Chicago Gourmet this year! For more information on tickets and events be sure to go to www.ChicagoGourmet.org
Dane Neal