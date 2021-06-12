Top Chef Championships, best selling books and beloved restaurants, the Voltaggio brothers join Dane Neal on the Road. Hear as Michael and Bryan share the their careers and excitement for grilling season kicking off this summer. Hear as Michael and Bryan share the benefits of cooking with gas, way to maximum flavor and recipes to try, plus the cool backyard and BBQ situations they have. Both Michael and Bryan share excitement for the new show “Battle of Brothers” on Discovery Plus and how the culinary competitors will battle to win the TV show and get an amazing opportunity to lead a restaurant after as well.
Stay tuned for the premiere on June 17th and watch Battle of Brothers on Discovery Plus this summer!
Chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio are Grilling With Gas and Getting Ready For New Show “Battle of Brothers”
