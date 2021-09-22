Chef Stephen Gillanders Shares S.K.Y. With Food Fans at Chicago Gourmet!

Chef and Partner of acclaimed Pilsen restaurant S.K.Y., Stephen Gillanders joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Stephen shares his culinary journey from California kid to corporate Chef, opening restaurants around the world for the legendary Chef Jean Georges and making his way to Chicago. Listen as he fills us in on joining the great team at Lettuce Entertain You as part of the NEXT concept and then starting S.K.Y. with his wife in the Pilsen neighborhood. Stephen talks about his love for Chicago, the restaurant scene and mostly its people, and the celebration of it all that is Chicago Gourmet. Food fans will see Chef Stephen Gillanders as part of Chicago Gourmet’s “Innovation” events this year and for more information on S.K.Y. and to experience his food in person and in Pilsen check out www.skyrestaurantchicago.com.

For all the Chefs and events happening at this year’s festival go to www.chicagogourmet.org

