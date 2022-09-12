Chef Stephanie Izard with her new This Little Goat “Chili Crunch”

Iron Chef, James Beard Award winner and one of Chicago’s favorite food stars, Chef Stephanie Izard joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Steph shares new spots (Cabra and Girl & the Goat) and success on the west coast and updates on beloved location in Chicago. Listen as Steph talks about her travel experiences and bringing back flavors and inspiration from Asia and South America. Steph fills us in on excitement for new flavors and products in stores with “This Little Goat” and “Little Goat Crunch” available now and nationwide. For more information on events, projects, places and all things Steph be sure to check out https://stephanieizard.com/