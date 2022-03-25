Sandy Chen and dishes at Le Sud

Chef Sandy Chen joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share excitement for this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week. Hear as Sandy talks about her personal journey in food and experiences in cooking and business and the passion for the industry that is needed to succeed. Listen as Sandy fills us in on the origins of Le Sud, the team including Chef Michael Woodhall and the great dishes lined up for diners on the 2022 Restaurant Week menu. For more information on the restaurant and all the latest go to https://www.lesudchicago.com/ and for information on everything going on for Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 check out https://www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week/