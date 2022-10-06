Acclaimed Chef and restaurateur, Rick Bayless joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Chef Bayless shares the upcoming “Chicago Dish, A Chefs Roundtable” where he will be joined by fellow culinary stars, Chefs Stephanie Izard and Beverly Kim. Listen as Chef Bayless fills us in on the importance of using your platform as a successful Chef to raise awareness and support for importance causes like Frontera Farmer Foundation and S.A.C.R.E.D. and to help shape the next generation of leaders in the food space. The live discussion will be held at Elmhurst University on Thursday Oct 6th at 7pm. Tickets are just $20 each for the general public and Elmhurst University students are admitted free. For more information and tickets, go to https://www.elmhurst.edu/news/chicago-dish-event-to-feature-rick-bayless-stephanie-izard-and-beverly-kim/

