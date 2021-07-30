Chef Neal Brown is Bringing Burgers and “One Trick Pony” to the Track!

Acclaimed Indy Chef Neal Brown joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Chef Brown shares the challenges of the pandemic and how the restaurant community stayed together in support, and is coming together in a big way again for this year’s REV event at IMS. Listen as Chef Brown talks about the simple magic of burgers and how they have become a big and positive part of his life and current career. Chef Brown fills us in on his newest hit restaurant One Trick Pony and how he and champion Driver Scott Dixon will be joining forces again for this year’s event. For information on Chef Neal Brown and locations for One Trick Pony go to https://www.otpburger.com/ and to see all the Chefs, Drivers and dishes at the speedway this year, check out https://revindy.org/
