Chef Neal Brown is Bringing Burgers and “One Trick Pony” to the Track!

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

Acclaimed Indy Chef Neal Brown joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Chef Brown shares the challenges of the pandemic and how the restaurant community stayed together in support, and is coming together in a big way again for this year’s REV event at IMS. Listen as Chef Brown talks about the simple magic of burgers and how they have become a big and positive part of his life and current career. Chef Brown fills us in on his newest hit restaurant One Trick Pony and how he and champion Driver Scott Dixon will be joining forces again for this year’s event. For information on Chef Neal Brown and locations for One Trick Pony go to https://www.otpburger.com/ and to see all the Chefs, Drivers and dishes at the speedway this year, check out https://revindy.org/

Cheeseburger from One Trick Pony
Chef Neal Brown and Scott Dixon at Rev Indy

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories