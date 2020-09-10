Chef Kevin Hickey shares Chicago Gourmet and more from The Duck Inn!

Chef Kevin Hickey

Accliamed Chef and Restaurateur Kevin Hickey joins Dane to share the excitement building around the 2020 Chicago Gourmet festivities. Listen as he shares private dinners around the city (and at the Duck Inn on September 17th) as well as virtual celebrity chef demos going on in September.

 Hear as Kevin talks about pivoting during the pandemic and personally bringing fans favorites from The Duck Inn during these challenging times. Chef Hickey fills us in on NEW ways Hot Dog fans can get the best Duck Inn dogs from their local Mariano’s Market.

For more information on this years signature food festival go to www.ChicagoGourmet.org

