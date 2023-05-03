MasterChef winner and celebrity chef for the 2023 REV Indy event, Kelsey Murphy joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Kelsey shares excitement for the highly anticipated and sold out event that brings the best of the Indianapolis food scene, top IndyCar drivers and the great cause of IU Health Foundation together for an amazing night of tasting at the track. Listen as Kelsey talks about her vision for dishes at the event as well as the opportunities to hilight almost 90 Indy Chefs and restaurants leading up to the 107th running of the Indy 500. Kelsey fills us in on her journey in food, Chicago roots and exciting things in the works for race weekend and beyond. For more information about Chef Kelsey Murphy go to https://www.chefkelseymurphy.com/ and for all the latest with the greatest combination of food and fast go to https://revindy.org/

