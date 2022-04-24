Chef Duff Goldman joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share his new Food Network show “Duff, Ace of Taste”. Hear as Duff fills us in on the inspiration and excitement for the new program that will showcase Duff with his family and his food beyond baking. Listen as Duff talks about favorite episodes not to miss and making the recipes and dishes he loves, along with cool behind the scenes action and family trips with Johnna and Josephine leading up to filming. Duff shares the latest with projects, Charm City Cakes and his new and improved websites including www.Duff.com. Stay on the lookout for a new cookie cookbook coming and for information on “Duff, Ace of Taste” including episodes and show times, go to www.FoodNetwork.com

