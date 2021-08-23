Chef Donald Young and Venteux Take French Favorites and His Signature Style to Cafe and Chicago Gourmet!

Acclaimed Chef and Chicago’s youngest with a Michelin Star, Donald Young joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Chef Young talks about the excitement around his latest restaurant Venteux, the buzz about his delicious dishes elevating classics and his vision for the spot in the iconic Carbide and Carbon building. Listen as Chef Young fills us in on his journey in food and the road at Venteux from concept with partners at Clique Hospitality to opening this summer as food fans returned to restaurants. From his signature soufflé to dry aged duck breast and dover sole…oysters, caviar and French Cafe, Venteux located in the Pendry Hotel has people excited and diners coming back for more on Michigan Ave. See Chef Donald Young at Venteux daily at https://venteuxchicago.com// and at the 2021 Chicago Gourmet https://www.chicagogourmet.org/page/DonaldYoung
Dane Neal