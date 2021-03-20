Chef Aaron May in Chicago Bringing March Madness with Tournament of Champions II and Great Causes with Lets Get Cookin’ Telethon!

The founding force behind the Latin-Indian vision and concept Vermilion, Rohini Dey joins Dane Neal to talk about Chicago Restaurant Week and the groundbreaking activities and events happening during Women's History Month. Hear as Rohini shares her career and work helping to shape opportunities and the conversations around women in the restaurant and food industry and leadership to support the bright future as women's efforts move forward. Listen as Rohini talks about the genesis of the "Lets Talk Womxn" movement, starting with 15 here in Chicago and now at over 350 women chefs, restaurant and business owners in 12 cities around the country.

On March 8th during International Womens Day, Lets Talk Womxn will be LIVE with a Zoom conversation 7-8 pm with the Chicago Let’s Talk Womxn moderated by Congresswoman Marie Newman on Power, Parity & Positive Collaboration.Follow Let’s Talk at www.letstalkwomxn.com and on instagram @LetsTalkWomxn