Food Network’s Chef Aaron May joins Dane Neal to talk about coming back to Chicago for a good cause, to make some great food and get a little home town cooking. Hear as Aaron shares his Chicago roots and favorite spots like Barnaby’s Pizza, Gene and Judes and more. Listen as Aaron breaks down the behind the scenes bracket action and the “Evil Genius” of Guy Fieri on “Tournament of Champions II” as well as all the excitement for the hit Food Network show. Aaron previews his demo coming up for the Operation North Pole charity event and the Let’s get Cookin’ telethon. Get more details on Aaron May and all the other Chefs at https://www.betterunite.com/LetsGetCookin-operationletsgetcookin
Follow Aaron on social media at @ChefAaronMay and be on the lookout for the all new Big Boy Cook Club coming in April and online at BigBoyCookClub.com.
Chef Aaron May in Chicago Bringing March Madness with Tournament of Champions II and Great Causes with Lets Get Cookin’ Telethon!
