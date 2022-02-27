Charmain David Stone gives Championship Bar-B-Que overview as Houston gets ready for rodeo

Chairman of the 2022 “Houston World Championship Bar-B-Que Cook Off” David Stone joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as David shares the size and scope of the contest the brings in over 250 Championship teams from the U.S. and around the world. Listen as David fills us in on the unique line up, scoring, categories and prizes for one of the most coveted titles in competition BBQ. David talks about the 200,000 fans that will fill the event spaces, plus food and music as well as education and fun for families and contests for kids. The Bar-B-Que Cookoff is just the start of the weeks of action and celebration for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and for more information on upcoming Championship Rodeo events and some of the biggest names in music, be sure to check out www.rodeohouston.com



