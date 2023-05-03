World Champion Pitmaster and the force behind Lillies Q, Chef Charlie McKenna joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Charlie shares this event that has fellow Chefs Stephanie Izard, Brian Jupiter and more competing for charity and serious bragging rights in a war of the wings. Listen as Charlie talks about the range of flavor and cuisines represented by the 6 Chefs in on things and support for causes fighting cancer like the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation and the KMB Fund. For more information on the event, competing Chefs, ticket and other ways to support, go to

https://lilliesq.com/pages/giving-back