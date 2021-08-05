Charlie McKenna and Lillies Q are bringing BBQ back…to festivals, food halls and the Friendly Confines!

Dane Neal
Lillies Q Thai Chili BBQ Ribs from Windy City Smokeout

Word Champion Pitmaster and acclaimed Chef Charlie McKenna joined Dane Neal recently at Windy City SmokeOut. Hear as Charlie talks about how great it is to be back out in BBQ with his food and fans. Listen as Charlie talks about his take on great new flavors and building them into things at Lillies Q. Charlie fills us in on his now world wide brand on the sauce side and how so many countries are getting caught up in excitement for BBQ….AND now find Lillies Q at Wrigley Field, next to Hot Doug’s out in the Bleachers! Thankfully its a bright future in BBQ and Lillies Q is helping to lead the way. For more info on menus, events and locations check out https://lilliesq.com/

