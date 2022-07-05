Carla Hall dishes from the Esquire visiting Chef Series-photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Chef and food TV Superstar, Carla Hall joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Carla shares excitement for her new Visiting Chef Series menu at Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. Carla brings her elevated Soul Food with great dishes including Deviled Eggs, with crab and caviar, Cracked Jumbo Shrimp with comeback sauce and an unforgettable Chicken Sandwich that be making lots of friends this summer. Add in the Lobster Mac and Cheese with other great entrees and a signature Banana Pudding and there are reasons to make your way to Esquire many times from now till October. Carla shares both her new food and new television shows coming up this fall, with multiple programs on Food Network and more and always bringing the backstory of food along with the fun that Carla Hall fans love. For more information on shows, books and all things Carla go to https://www.carlahall.com/

And for menus and more for this summer in Chicago go to https://esquire.coopershawk.com/visiting-chef-series