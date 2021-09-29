Buy Diverse with Joe Handy, President and CEO of the National Black MBA Association

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acknowledging the limits of her own influence on the law as a member of the Supreme Court's liberal minority, Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday encouraged citizens to work to change laws they may disagree with, like a recent Texas law that limits access to abortions.

Sotomayor, who appeared via Zoom at an American Bar Association event, answered a question from a law student by saying members of the public will not always like the results that courts reach.