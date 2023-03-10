2 time NHRA Top Fuel Champion, Brittany Force joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Brittany shares her off season activities and ways she and the team celebrate during a Championship season. Listen as Brittany talks about Gatornationals, testing and taking the pressure in stride with the excitement around the season kick off. Brittany talks about Route 66 return and home town for key sponsors and fans this summer. For more information on Brittany and her Top Fuel team this season check out https://johnforceracing.com/brittany-force/

For more information on Gatornationals and the 2023 schedule, standing and more go to https://www.nhra.com and for events, cocktails and recipes with The Official Tequila of RaceDay make it #TequilaAtTheTRACK and visit www.elbandidoyankee.com