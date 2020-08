Head of Volunteer Services for Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) Brian Pollak joins Dane Neal on air Saturday. Hear as Brian shares the important work of OBR and the efforts feeding people in Iowa still affected by the recent Derecho that moved through the midwest last week. OBR has already provided over 60,000 hot meals in Iowa and millions of meals during disasters around the country.

For more information on OBR and to support the important work of OBR in Iowa and more go to www.obr.org.