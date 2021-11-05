Brandon Watson with Texas Food and Wine Alliance adding great cause to great food at Austin’s iconic festival

Dane Neal
Texas Food and Wine Alliance Communications Director, Brandon Watson joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Brandon shares the efforts and initiatives of the organization and how they collaborate with the iconic Austin Food and Wine Festival. Hear some fan favorites on the food side coming up in Austin and ways the Alliance creates events, education and opportunities for men, women and the next generation of the culinary community. For more information on what’s happening and ways to get involved be sure to check out https://www.texasfoodandwinealliance.org/

