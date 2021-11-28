Bonner Bolton from rodeo to runway and being at his best with El Bandido

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Episodes 2411” – On night two, the three couples will have one last chance at competitive dancing as they perform a 24-Hour Fusion Challenge, vying to score some extra judges’ points, and one couple will be crowned the “Dancing with the Stars” champion, culminating an incredible season, which will be announced, live, on TUESDAY, MAY 23 (8:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) BONNER BOLTON, SHARNA BURGESS

Rodeo champion and top model Bonner Bolton joins Dane Neal “On The Road” at WGN radio. Hear as Bonner shares a life and legacy in Rodeo and in Texas. Bonner talks about success in bull riding followed by the fear and challenges brought on by a career ending injury. Listen as Bonner fills us in on the phone call that took him from Texas to Paris with Tom Ford and to televisions everywhere on “Dancing With The Stars”. No matter where his career takes him, he has always been genuine, authentic and true to himself and his Texas roots. Hear how Bonner and El Bandido Yankee tequila came together in Texas and in Chicago and ways they both will “Break Out The Bandido” at the iconic Billy Bob’s Honky Tonk in December.

