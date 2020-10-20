Bobby Rahal and Mike Lanigan bring the Borg-Warner Trophy with Takuma Sato to Sweet Home Chicago!

Indy 500 winning team owners Bobby Rahal and Mike Lanigan join Dane Neal live from the Hazel Crest headquarters of MiJack. Hear as Bobby and Mike talk about the excitement around bringing the winning car, driver and iconic trophy to Chicago to share with fans. Listen as Mike fills us in on the satisfaction of being at the top of the racing world and 27 years in racing, as well as making a special day for team members at MiJack. Bobby talks about Chicago’s historic racing connections and the good place IndyCar is in, and especially Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, even in these challenging times.
Dane Neal