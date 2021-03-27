Bob Pockrass Shares Chicago Streets iRacing Insights and ALL the Behind the Scenes DIRT on Nascar at Bristol Baby!

NASCAR on Fox & award winning motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Bob fills us in on the virtual Chicago Street race in the works for June with iracing. This race will have all the feels of our sweet home Chicago streets…AND with the support of Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Nascar President Ben Kennedy…this could be a cool preview of a very real race down the road…on Lake Shore Drive…AND then Bob shares the excitement (and dread) of the “groundbreaking” (I know) Bristol DIRT race coming up. Hear how it all will work and what it means for drivers and racing fans as NASCAR becomes more things for more people heading into New Cars and what will be the new “normal” in the near future. See Bob Pockrass on FOX NASCAR broadcasts and read his award winning work online at Fox Sports.
Dane Neal