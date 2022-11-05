Award-winning racing reporter and Fox NASCAR star Bob Pockrass joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear Bob share thoughts on excitement in Phoenix as well as on Ross Chastain’s history-making move at Martinsville and what it means for racing moving forward. Listen as Bob looks back on the season and reflects on history being made and the bright future coming with the Chicago Street Race next year and elevated experiences for fans at the forefront.

