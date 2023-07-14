Blues Hog pulled pork nachos at Windy City SmokeOut and El Bandido Yankee Fan – all photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

World Champion Pitmaster and driving force behind Blues Hog BBQ, Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tim shares excitement for his team and food to be one of the headliners for the 2023 Windy City SmokeOut. Listen as Tim talks about the honor to be with national stars of BBQ in on the fest like Truth, Pappys, Black’s, Salt Lick and Chicago legends like Smoque and Lillies Q. Tim fills us in on the satisfaction of long lines of happy fans getting to try the famous pulled pork nachos with all the flavors, pork, and award winning rubs and sauces that Blues Hog brings to the plate. Adding to the flavor of the Blues Hog experience this year is Chicago’s hometown Tequila, El Bandido Yankee, being paired in special ways and for limited times with the Blues Hog BBQ. Windy City SmokeOut brings the best BBQ, Craft Beer and top stars of country music to Chicago, for more information on the festival, tickets and more go to https://www.windycitysmokeout.com/ For all the latest on the World Champions, sauces, rubs and BBQ excellence go to www.BluesHog.com