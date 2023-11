Break Out the Bandido after every Blackhawks goal with El Bandido Yankee Tequila

Hear John and Troy on the call on WGN 720 as the Blackhawks win in overtime for the first time this season and “Break Out the Bandido” in celebration after the winning goal by Kevin Korchinski.

Always WIN with the undefeated flavor of El Bandido Yankee, the Official Tequila of Gameday!