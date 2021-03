Snow covers the Trocadero gardens with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Workers are using blowtorches to melt ice collecting on surfaces of the metal structure, and snow is blocking roads, trains and school buses across northern France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Bistronomic co-owner Lulu Noguier joins Dane Neal to talk about the organization that will bring women together from nine different cities for Dine Together & Let’s Talk on International Women’s Day Monday. Patronize women owned businesses this month, and indulge in the fantastic French cuisine Lulu co-owns with husband Chef Martial, as indoor dining capacity increases.