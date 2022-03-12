Big Mo Cason at Big 12 Big BBQ in KC with El Bandido Yankee

Big Mo Cason joins Dane Neal live in Kansas City at the BIG 12 Big Q. Hear as Mo talks about KC roots and connections to teams and BBQ while in town enjoying his cigars and some El Bandido Yankee Tequila. Listen as Mo shares thoughts on cooking in different climates and his favorite ways to make award winning ribs. Mo fills us in on excitement for his new show on Nat Geo “Appetite for Adventure” where he travels the world sharing and learning with friends, food and live fire. For more information on Big Mo Cason in 2022 and to keep up with everything, go to https://moecasonbbq.com/
Dane Neal