Big Mo Cason at Big 12 Big BBQ in KC with El Bandido Yankee

Dane Neal

El Bandido Yankee co-founder Jim Bob Morris with Big Mo Cason at the Big 12 Big Q – photos by Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Big Mo Cason joins Dane Neal live in Kansas City at the BIG 12 Big Q. Hear as Mo talks about KC roots and connections to teams and BBQ while in town enjoying his cigars and some El Bandido Yankee Tequila. Listen as Mo shares thoughts on cooking in different climates and his favorite ways to make award winning ribs. Mo fills us in on excitement for his new show on Nat Geo “Appetite for Adventure” where he travels the world sharing and learning with friends, food and live fire. For more information on Big Mo Cason in 2022 and to keep up with everything, go to https://moecasonbbq.com/

Dane Neal
Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

