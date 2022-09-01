One of the biggest stars of the Bagger Racing League, Benny Carlson joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Benny shares his Wisconsin racing roots and excitement to bring motorcycles back to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 1993. Listen as Benny fills us in on great ways local Harley Davidson dealers are getting in on all the action and how fans in town for the Harley rally and events at the HD Museum can see the American muscle of Indian vs Harley live on track and in action Labor Day weekend. For more information on events, parties at Paulie’s Pub, Iron Horse Hotel and at the Milwaukee Mile check out https://baggerracingleague.com/

