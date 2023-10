Daytona 500 winner and driver of the #2 Ford for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series, Austin Cindric joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Austin fills us in on his recent visit to the city and excitement around the announcement for the Street Race return. Austin gives his thoughts on the Pickleball phenomenon and ways fans and even drivers have been drawn into the sport.

This race weekend, make it Tequila at the Track with El Bandido Yankee, the Official Tequila of Raceday